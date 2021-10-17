Tesla Cybertruck, Gucci Cadillac, Beach Land Rover: Mattel's Newest Toys
Each model features various easter eggs to surprise their respective owners.
Model cars and diecast toys are, to some, merely what they use to tide themselves over until they can get behind the wheel of the real thing. For others, though, they're a joy and a pursuit entirely in their own right. For the latter group, Mattel's latest drops may be particularly appealing.
Tesla Cybertruck
The most expensive and perhaps the highlight of the new models is the MEGA X Tesla Cybertruck. Rather than a little diecast replica to play with on your desk, it's actually a kit that you can build up brick-by-brick into Tesla's yet-to-be-delivered electric pickup. $250 nets you over 3,000 pieces, with the model clearly designed to appeal to all the Tesla fans and stans out there.
Mattel's release states that the truck is full of hidden Easter eggs that builders will discover while putting the kit together. However, one is obvious from the outset and should appeal to all audiences: the windows. Yes, it's just like the truck from the on-stage demo. The left windows are shattered, referencing the infamous attack that was meant to show off the strength of the supposedly armored glass.
1982 Cadillac Seville
Meanwhile, Hot Wheels is dropping a 1:64 model in partnership with Gucci to celebrate the fashion house's 100th anniversary. The diecast 1982 Gucci Cadillac Seville serves as the first "high fashion collaboration" for Hot Wheels, which should surprise absolutely nobody. It glides on Real Riders rubber whitewall tires complete with yellow stripe, wrapped around glorious chrome wheels.
Detailing is exquisite, particularly on the patterned vinyl top. It's delivered in real Gucci packaging, too, and will set collectors back $120 for the privilege. The original Gucci Cadillac Seville was a collaboration between GM and the fashion house, with the V8 sedan only available in white, black, and brown. It wasn't Gucci's only automotive partnership either, with a fraught project leading to a Jaguar being built, too.
Land Rover Series II
Matchbox, not to be left out, is dropping a more affordable model, with its Land Rover Series II Safari coming in at just $25. The collectible model bears a fitting tan paint scheme and rides on True Grip wheels and tires. It bears a tinted windshield and a graphics package for the Surf Riders Shop, along with surfboards strapped to a rack on the roof. It even comes complete in a display box with a rock terrain base befitting its off-road credentials.
Collectors will find a lot to like about the drops, with detailing above and beyond those found in the typical toy shop bin. Of course, regardless of whether you've got a rare exclusive model or a battered old toy from your youth, we can all agree it's fun to scoot the cars around the floor and make vroom-vroom noises from time to time.
Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com
