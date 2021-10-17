Tesla Cybertruck, Gucci Cadillac, Beach Land Rover: Mattel's Newest Toys

Model cars and diecast toys are, to some, merely what they use to tide themselves over until they can get behind the wheel of the real thing. For others, though, they're a joy and a pursuit entirely in their own right. For the latter group, Mattel's latest drops may be particularly appealing.

Tesla Cybertruck

The most expensive and perhaps the highlight of the new models is the MEGA X Tesla Cybertruck. Rather than a little diecast replica to play with on your desk, it's actually a kit that you can build up brick-by-brick into Tesla's yet-to-be-delivered electric pickup. $250 nets you over 3,000 pieces, with the model clearly designed to appeal to all the Tesla fans and stans out there.