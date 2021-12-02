Tesla’s Finally Selling a Cyberquad But It’s for Kids and Costs $1,900

Remember the Tesla Cyberquad? Sure you do! It was Tesla's "one more thing" during the Cybertruck reveal, aside from breaking the truck's supposedly unbreakable windows. Well, after two years of waiting, the Cyberquad is here. Kinda.

On Thursday, Tesla and Radio Flyer announced a bite-sized version of the Cyberquad marketed as a ride-on toy for kids whose parents can't wait for their own.