Tesla’s Finally Selling a Cyberquad But It’s for Kids and Costs $1,900

Featuring a 36-volt battery, the mini Cyberquad can sprint around the block at up to 10 miles per hour—that can be limited to 5 mph at the flip of a switch. Its lithium-ion cells provide up to 15 miles of range between charges, which is enough to peruse the neighborhood or some rougher terrain.
The Cyberquad also has air-filled tires, a welded steel frame, adjustable suspension, and a rear disc brake. Most importantly, the body holds true to the original cyberpunk design, and it retains those super cool strips for the headlight and taillight.