The Baby Mercedes-Benz G-Class Will Be a Younger, More Modern G: TDS

🚘 What I’m driving: Still in the 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum and have to say I might be getting used to the two-spoke steering wheel and new dashboard design, though unclear if it’s good or just me accepting what it is at this point.

🚙 The baby Mercedes-Benz G-Class is on its way “very soon” according to the automaker’s CEO Ola Källenius, the new iteration of the icon will be an “authentic car” riding on a new “miniature ladder-frame chassis” with model-specific components and bodywork that is “even more modern” than the electric G-Class launched last year, aiming to make this model “a bit younger,” though it will still have round headlights.

🪦 After a 36-year run the Subaru Legacy is dead as the last all-wheel-drive sedan rolled off the line in Lafayette a little after 3 pm ET on September 12.

🤑 After resisting, Volkswagen has started increasing prices (again) from 2.9 to 6.5 percent depending on the model, and the increases are attributable to President Trump’s tariffs.

🎨 Bentley revealed a Flying Spur sedan with its new ‘Ombré by Mulliner’ paint finish, which looks like a fade and cost $68,000.

‼️ Ford recalled 101,944 Taurus sedans due to a defect that leads to the vehicle’s door trim to detach while driving.

🔋Panasonic, Tesla’s battery supplier, said it aims to launch a new battery in 2027 that is more energy dense and eliminates the anode during manufacturing, which is said to lead to a 25 percent increase in battery capacity and could translate to up to 90 more miles of range in a Model Y’s current battery pack.

🙀 Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller said that in some ways the Polestar 4 is polarizing, but “80 percent of the customers get used to it very quickly and then they like it,” noting there’s some people (that other 20 percent) that don’t and that’s alright.

