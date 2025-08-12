Toyota, Mazda, and JLR Are Losing the Race to Software-Defined Vehicles: TDS

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

💻 In the race into the future of software-defined vehicles Gartner Vice President of Research Pedro Pacheco said Tesla, the Chinese automakers, Rivian and Lucid are all winning while Toyota, Mazda, and JLR are losing.

🛻 Ford recalled more than 103,000 F-150 trucks due to axle bolts that may break and result in vehicle rollaways or loss of drive power.

🔌 Funding for America’s EV charging infrastructure is not dead, and is now coming back online with a claim the slashing of “red tape” along the way.

👨‍💼 Tesla’s executive exodus continues with the director of service leaving the company after nine years.

🚙 The Ford Escape is being killed off to make way for the automaker’s new $30,000 mid-size electric truck at the company’s Louisville, Kentucky plant.

🤖 General Motors reportedly plans a renewed push into self-driving cars.

