Tesla Starts Leasing Used Cars in Attempt To Move Inventory: TDS

🏷️ Tesla announced it’s now leasing pre-owned Model 3 and Y EVs for as low as $0 and $225 per month in California and Texas, which is an unusual move as leasing isn’t typical in the used-car market.

🫸 Anyone in the market for Bugatti will find themselves waiting to take delivery until 2029 at this point, as the hypercar maker is sold out for the next four years.

🔋 Toyota’s Sweep Energy Storage System, which uses the high-voltage battery from EVs, has been implemented at Mazda’s Hiroshima plant to act as a buffer between the factory’s power supply and assembly line.

💻 Hertz is now selling its pre-owned vehicles on Amazon within 75 miles of Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Seattle with plans to expand to 45 locations in the U.S. market.

🏢 Private Equity firm KKR is reportedly the lead candidate to buy Nissan’s Yokohama headquarters, in which the deal would see the real estate giant lease the building back to the automaker for 10 years.

⚠️ Mitsubishi recalled 91,697 Outlander and Outlander plug-in hybrid SUVs due to the rear hatch falling unexpectedly.

