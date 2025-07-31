Ford’s Next-Gen “Breakthrough” EV Debuts on August 11: TDS

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Down Shift, or TDS for short.

The Down Shift is The Drive‘s new weekday early morning quick-hit rundown featuring the latest bits of news bubbling in the overnight and early am hours. Pair it with a Pop-Tart and coffee as the day begins.

Today is the fourth installment of TDS and everyone’s feedback about the content and format in the comments section and via email (tips@thedrive.com) is more appreciated than you know. Keep it coming.

Quick. Tight. Light. Short. TDS is not in-depth reporting or a single-shot full-featured story. This is meant as a heads up during the early morning shuffle. Headlines are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link providing the ability to go deeper for more information.

After three days there was a pinky swear not every TDS would headline or contain Tesla news, and would you look at that, already delivering on that promise.

Already into the second cup of coffee here, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Now in the back half of the week with the refreshed 2025.5 Volvo XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid SUV and have barely sipped any gas. Most of the drive time has been in pure electric-only mode thanks to 32 miles of electric range.

🔋 Ford CEO Jim Farley announced during a Q2 earnings call the automaker will reveal its “breakthrough electric vehicle and platform” in Kentucky on August 11.

💸 During the same call Farley reported Ford swung to a $36 million Q2 net loss and blamed mounting costs from tariffs and recalls.

🔌 Subaru plans to push forward into the future with at least four EVs in its U.S. showrooms despite the federal tax credits disappearing.

📈 Hyundai Motor Group (the parent company of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis) praised the new tariff agreement between the U.S. and South Korea as a “historic achievement” noting it will allow the brands to invest in the U.S. “with confidence.”

💶 While Porsche and Aston Martin hike U.S. prices due to tariffs BMW said it’s holding its financial guidance steady while Ferrari’s core profit is up 6% in Q2.

🏕️ A proper bolt-on aftermarket winch bumper solution has finally surfaced for the Rivian R1T and R1S.

Have feedback on the formatting of TDS? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com