2026 Acura Integra Gets a Color-Matched Grille You’ll Love or Hate

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Hard to believe, but it’s already been three years since the revival of the Acura Integra. The sport sedan is getting a refresh to mark the occasion, with a slight exterior update and new tech inside the cabin. While it’s likely not enough to change any minds about the car, it is nevertheless appreciated.

The first thing you’ll notice on the outside is the new color-matched grille, which is standard equipment on Integras finished in Performance Red Pearl or Double Apex Blue Pearl. That blue is carried over from the upcoming RSX and one of the Integra’s new colors for 2026, alongside Solar Silver Metallic and Urban Gray Pearl. All other colors besides the red and blue automatically receive gloss black grilles, but Acura will let you option a color-matched one on Urban Gray and Platinum White sedans, too.

Color-matched grilles are divisive, and it would probably get old if everything on the road had them. But, for the vehicles where it works (rest in peace, Ferrari Roma), it really works. I’d say the same is true for the Integra. The Integra A-Spec takes the design tweaks a bit further with new carbon-effect aero accents, and the existing split five-spoke wheels now come in black as well to match that sporty trim.

Acura

As for the interior, the primary updates are a larger infotainment touchscreen measuring 9 inches, compared to the previous 7-inch panel, and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto coupled with a wireless phone charger. Acura says the new screen is backed by a more powerful processor that should make the system more responsive than before.

Elsewhere, A-Spec cars receive the most attention. The dashboard is now clad in a subtle, diamond-like texture pattern. Integras with the Orchid interior get blue micro-suede inserts, while those with the Ebony interior gain yellow stitching on the seats, steering wheel, door panels, and shifter, presumably to capitalize on that ’90s Integra nostalgia. Ambient lighting has been extended for the A-Spec trim as well.

Acura

In every other respect, this is the same Integra you know and perhaps love. The powertrain is unchanged, with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. If there are changes to the more hardcore Type S—and you’d have to imagine it’s also getting the larger touchscreen—Acura isn’t sharing details on that yet. Nor do we know anything about pricing, which is likely to increase, if by a small amount. The 2025 Integra starts at $34,195, with the A-Spec coming in at $36,195. The automaker says 2026 models are due to hit showrooms in late August, though, so interested shoppers won’t need to wait long to know what to expect.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com