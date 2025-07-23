RIP Acura TLX, Yet Another Huge Loss for Sporty Sedans

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Another great sedan is joining its many peers in Car Heaven. The Acura TLX will cease to exist at the end of the month, when production of the sports sedan concludes after 30 years and 1.2 million units sold.

According to the automaker, the decision to pull the plug on the TLX was made to “better align with the evolving needs of our customers and the changing landscape of the automotive industry.” It also cites that, despite its longtime popularity, sales of the model have been steadily declining as car buyers turn to SUVs.

The TLX was born as the Acura TL in 1995, and has been in production every year since. Over the years, the TL and TLX design has morphed to reflect current trends, but somehow always managed to look sharp, sporty, but not overly so. Furthermore, its wide range of trims from mild to Type S and even a PMC Edition allowed customers of various tastes and backgrounds to find the right model for them.

Jerry Perez

Last fall, I had the chance to drive a TLX Type S for the first time and was amazed by its versatility. While the styling was a touch try-hard for me, its size, driving dynamics, comfort, and fuel efficiency were truly outstanding. While on a potty break at a Buc-ee’s north of Nashville, Tennessee, I had two different people come up to me to compliment me on my “purchase.” Clearly the TLX had a following.

With Acura’s recent launch of the ADX crossover and the upcoming re-launch of the RSX—as, you guessed it, an electric crossover—the TLX won’t be getting replaced by a traditional three-box car.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com