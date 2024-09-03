Acura TLX Could End Production in Late 2025: Report

Acura just gave its TLX sedan a facelift for the 2024 model year, with a sharp new front end and some upgraded technology. But that recent update might be short-lived. According to Automotive News, Acura could be killing off this generation of the car by the end of next year and there’s no word of a replacement just yet.

Update Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, 1:25 p.m. Eastern: After publication, Acura responded to The Drive with the following comment. “We cannot comment or speculate on our future product portfolio. The TLX was recently refreshed for the 2024 model year, and these updates have been well received in the market. While production will fluctuate due to the line consolidation at the Marysville Auto Plant, TLX continues to play an important role in the Acura lineup.” The original story continues below.

Hearing of the TLX’s end isn’t particularly surprising, considering that Acura reported its year-to-date sales through June were down 56% from last year. In July, Acura reported only 4,211 TLX sales through Q2 2024. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz reported 17,429 C-Class sales through Q2. Although, production of the TLX was reportedly delayed in 2024, due to construction at its Ohio assembly plant to increase electric vehicle production. It’s possible that caused a low-supply bottleneck. And while Acura hasn’t confirmed the TLX’s end yet, the timeline does match up, as Honda’s $4.4 billion EV hub and battery plant in Ohio is said to start producing vehicles in 2025, with deliveries beginning in 2026.

Acura Performance EV Concept.

If the Acura TLX does indeed get sunsetted by the end of 2025, it’s currently unclear if there will be an immediate, direct successor. Acura’s upcoming electric crossover, which will be the first vehicle built on Honda’s new EV architecture, is set to debut in 2026. So it’s possible that any future TLX replacement could be electric. With relatively slower sales in the sedan segment, though, Acura might not be in a hurry to invest in an electric TLX successor.

Even if it’s understandable to see the slow-selling TLX die, it will still be unfortunate. It might not be as popular as its premium competition but the TLX is a damn-good sports sedan, especially in Type S guise. However, the blow of the TLX’s potential death could be lessened by the upcoming electric NSX-type sports car that Honda confirmed to be in the works during Monterey Car Week.

