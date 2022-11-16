Acura NSX Production Ends as Final Car Is Built

It looks like the end of the road for the second-generation Acura NSX.

Honda's premium arm ended production of the Type S supercar on Nov. 16, which is said to be the hybrid model's send-off. It was sent down the Performance Manufacturing Center's assembly line in Marysville, Ohio, and Acura employees gathered around it for the traditional photo op afterward.

via Acura

We've talked about the NSX Type S before. It is, in fact, a very good car with plenty of ponies—600, to be precise. I could go on and on about how the Type S is the best possible factory example of the hybrid NSX, but our Managing Editor Jerry Perez has already done that at length. What I can say is that while we knew that the Type S would be the last hurrah for the NSX, it feels surreal to watch the second-gen supercar go the way of the dodo. It provides some solace seeing that Acura has bid proper adieu to the iconic badge.

The supercar landscape in America is a lot different than when this NSX launched in 2016. At the time, it was the only one actually made in the United States, but now we have proper performance machines like the Corvette Z06. The Acura enjoyed its reign for several years, and it also moonlighted as a successful race car in IMSA's WeatherTech Sportscar Series and more.

The NSX won't be immediately forgotten. In its place, Acura has already begun pumping out a limited run of the 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition. As a bit of a homage to its supercar, Acura is offering the TLX in three NSX-derived colors: Curva Red, 130R White, and Long Beach Blue. Three hundred total units will be produced, 100 in each color.

If you're an NSX fan, don't mourn the loss of the icon just yet. While this generation may be dead, we expect another to take its place before the end of the decade, complete with a fully electric drivetrain. While Acura hasn't officially said if or when an electric NSX will debut, Acura Vice President Jon Ikeda previously confirmed to The Drive that the NSX won't be gone forever.

"If you notice, we make an NSX when there's something we want to say," said Ikeda. "The first-gen was gas. Second-gen was a hybrid. There's gonna be another one."