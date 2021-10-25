Watch Pierre Gasly Hoon a First-Gen Acura NSX Like Senna Did Before Him

If this video is ringing any bells for you, it's likely because you're remembering Ayrton Senna blasting a Honda NSX around Suzuka during his Formula 1 heyday. The Brazilian didn't hold back, screaming away from gathered press in a cloud of tire smoke. Senna barely lets the revs drop below 6000 rpm, all while deftly cajoling the car on the limit wearing white socks and brown loafers.

Gasly's own lap is ever so slightly tamer; understandable, given he's driving what is a decades-old mint condition NSX. Despite growing up in the paddle-shift era, he's perfectly able to handle the stick shift. He doesn't hammer the redline or slam the shifter, by any means; it's more in the vein of how one holds back by 20% when driving someone else's sports car. The video also includes a pedal cam as a throwback to Senna's original video, though Gasly went for sneakers instead.

Perhaps most impressive is the way Gasly steers the car. He aggressively turns the wheel, continually testing the limits of adhesion. There's a particularly great moment down at Turn 15, where Gasly catches a sudden slide. With lightning-fast reflexes, he throws on major counter-steer, getting the car hustling back in the right direction. It's a difficult thing to handle in mid-engined cars, which can be quite snappy, but Gasly has the measure of the NSX.