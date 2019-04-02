Watch Out, Supra, Because This 1994 Acura NSX With 187 Miles Just Sold for $151,000

I have a love-hate relationship with ultra-low mileage cars. On one hand, long lives a pristine example of a manufacturer's hard work; on the other, a beautiful car was treated as a collectible rather than an active bundle of joy. This 187-mile Acura NSX on Bring a Trailer is a perfect example of that, raking in a very impressive $151,000 on Tuesday afternoon. Inclusive of Bring A Trailer's buyer's fee, the new owner paid a total of $156,000 for the car.

via Bring a Trailer

This particular NSX is coated in beautiful Brooklands Green while its interior is wrapped in black leather that's barely broken in. According to the listing, the car belonged to a collector who—get this—had more than 40 vehicles with odometers showing less than 500 miles. The NSX departed the collection in 2018 and was finally registered in Florida for the very first time, 24 years after it left the factory. Everything about the car has remained unmodified. The original 3.0-liter V-6 purrs along just like it would've back in 1994 and the suspension components still have the factory paint markings on the bolt heads. Not that much mileage-related maintenance would be needed in just 187 miles, but the ad notes that the tires appear to have been changed in 2003 (based on date codes found in the rubber sidewall) and an oil change was performed.

via Bring a Trailer