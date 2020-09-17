Find Somewhere You Can Scream: 1999 Acura NSX Zanardi Edition Sells for $277,017

To those who remember when a Nissan 240SX was a $1,500 car, the graduation of 1990s Japanese sports cars from performance-for-pennies to pricey classics over the 2010s was a marvel to behold. When yours truly was working his first job, dreaming of an Acura NSX (but saving up for a Toyota MR2 because he couldn't afford one), it was a supercar one could buy for the cost of a new Toyota Camry. Today? They can be worth as much as a brand-new Ferrari, as shown by the auction of the final NSX Alex Zanardi Edition, which just sold for $467 more than a 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo.

Collecting a winning bid of $277,017, this 1999 Acura NSX Alex Zanardi Edition was the last example of the 51 built to celebrate Alessandro Zanardi's back-to-back CART championship wins with Honda power. According to its Bring a Trailer listing, this NSX was gifted by Honda to motorcycle racer Miguel Duhamel, who won two season-opening races at the 1999 AMA Daytona 200 despite an incompletely healed broken leg.