Next Acura NSX Will Go Electric This Decade: Report

Honda is looking to rapidly increase its lineup of electric vehicles, with the goal of having 30 pure EVs by 2030. According to a recent report from Autocar, part of that massive electric offensive will be a flagship sports car, which will apparently come in the form of a battery-powered Honda NSX.

There will actually be a pair of electric sports cars to come from Honda within the next decade, though Honda doesn't exactly say what they'll be. However, it did say that one of the two sports cars will be a "flagship" model.

"While taking on challenges toward carbon neutrality and electrification, Honda always has a passion to offer FUN for its customers," said Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe in a statement last month. "The 'joy of driving' will be passed on to our models even in the era of electrification, and Honda will globally introduce two sports models, a specialty and a flagship model, which will embody Honda's universal sports mindset and distinctive characteristics."

Honda also put out a photo of a roadmap of sorts, showing shadowy silhouettes of EVs that will be coming by 2030. One of which looks suspiciously like a Honda NSX and falls into the brand's "High value-added EVs" category.

This news also comes after Acura Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda told The Drive this, about a potential electric NSX at Monterey Car Week: "If you notice, we make an NSX when there's something we want to say. The first-gen was gas. Second-gen was a hybrid. There's gonna be another one."

Honda is also working on two new electric crossovers, in collaboration with General Motors, for North America. One will be called the Honda Prologue and the other's name is unknown, though it's said to be an Acura. Honda already has a partnership to source Ultium batteries from GM for its electrified vehicles, so this partnership isn't much of a surprise.

To be honest, none of this should come as a surprise. The current Honda/Acura NSX is already a hybrid and with the auto industry's trend toward EVs, an electric NSX seems like a natural evolution. Obviously, there's no info on powertrain or specs for such a car, as it hasn't even officially been announced yet. But the current NSX makes 600 horsepower, so you can expect quite a big bump from there.

