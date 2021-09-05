Acura’s NSX Is Not Going Gently Into That Good Night

I’ve lost count of how many musical acts have launched a “farewell tour” and then went back on the road again a year later. Either the artist changed their mind or it was a smart marketing ploy. I'm not ready to say goodbye, but Acura debuted its NSX Type S as a sendoff version of the supercar a few weeks ago during Monterey Car Week and I'm hoping it's just a pause, not a stop. If we're reading between the lines, it sounds like the brand has another NSX up its sleeve anyway, and maybe even an EV.

"The first-gen was gas. Second-gen was a hybrid. There's gonna be another one," Acura Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda told us. In the meantime, Acura has created a video including the chief engineer and exterior designer of the Type S to explain the changes from the previous model and get us hyped up about the brawny NSX all over again.