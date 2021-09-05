Acura’s NSX Is Not Going Gently Into That Good Night

NSX Type S development leader and chief engineer Satoshi Mizukami explains in the video some of the design and engineering decisions.
“To increase cooling performance, we must enlarge the front intakes. But if we make them too big and too much air comes in, it cools well but driving stability goes down. By smartly using carbon parts, the lost downforce can be recovered by the spoiler to achieve peak cooling performance and stability.”
Development team members with racing experience performed the aerodynamic calculations, and while he says it’s unusual, Mizukami asked designers to participate in the wind tunnel testing to see how it performed. The engine produces a bracing 600 horsepower, up 27 hp from the previous model, and new forged alloy split-five spoke wheels widen the front and rear track of the NSX Type S by 0.4- inch in the front and 0.8-inch in the rear.