Acura Integra Sales Are Down 28 Percent This Year So Far

Honda has released its sales report for Q1 2025, and while the company saw growth overall, one luxury model isn’t selling as hot as it used to: the Acura Integra.

Full results can be found here, but bottom line, Acura sold 4,680 Integras from January through March 2025, a 27.8% drop compared to the same period in 2024, when it sold 6,485. Despite this, the brand claims that the car is still the top-seller in its segment, making up 35% of the “premium compact” class, a class that presumably consists of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, Audi A3, Mercedes-Benz CLA, their respective performance variants, and the higher-po Integra Type S.

For what it’s worth, the model’s decrease in sales isn’t all that surprising considering the typical trajectory for niche, enthusiast-adjacent vehicles like this. Sales may be high for the first couple of model years as those who’ve been waiting years for the nameplate’s return and general Acura fans snap one up at their earliest convenience, but after most who wanted one has one, things tend to peter out. In other words, the Acura Integra isn’t really the sort of car one buys by accident.

This generation of Integra first came on the scene as a 2023 model, during Q1 of which 7,706 examples were sold.

There’s reason to believe this slump could have something to do with the fact that the Integra is not a crossover. Honda/Acura sedan sales were down across the board, with the TLX, Accord, and even the Civic seeing 41.7%, 27%, and 4.8% year-over-year drops, respectively. Honda/Acura sales in general, however, are up 5.7% YoY, thanks to SUVs. March 2025 was, in fact, the best month ever for the brand’s “light trucks,” with 108,466 vehicles sold.

