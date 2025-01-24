This Year’s Acura Integra Type S Rolex 24 Safety Car Might Be Visible From Space

Often overlooked, safety cars play a vital role in any race whether it’s Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR, or in this specific case, IMSA. These decked-out machines are designed to lead the field at the start of the race or during a safety period, but more important to the car companies that build them is their potential marketing value.

I don’t know how much Acura paid IMSA or Daytona to secure the Safety Car rights for this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, but it’ll likely get its money’s worth when the gold-chrome-wrapped Integra Type S is seen by millions of people on TV. And likely, everyone who is flying over central Florida this weekend. And maybe, just maybe, folks floating around in space.

I’m exaggerating, of course, but not that much. In photographs, the Integra may look shiny and reflective, but in person, and especially when the sun is out, it downright glows. And I mean that quite literally because even when the sun sets and the safety car is deployed, it’s decked out with glow-in-the-dark elements on the roof, hood, and doors, which will help fans at the track and on TV keep track of it. Y’know, just in case the orange flashing lights don’t do that already.

There are a dozen or so automakers in IMSA, but only a handful of them provide safety cars throughout the season. It’s common to see a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, a BMW XM, or a Porsche 911 Turbo leading the field in any given race—but they’re all pretty vanilla. A normal production car with some safety lights strapped to it, nothing less and nothing more. I commend Acura for going with something loud and eye-catching, even if it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

