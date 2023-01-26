2024 Acura Integra Type S Will Debut at Daytona 24 This Weekend

The world is set to get its first look at the 2024 Acura Integra Type S at this weekend's Rolex 24 race at Daytona International Speedway.

The new Integra Type S will serve as the lead vehicle at the start of the famous endurance race. It will wear its unique "S" camouflage for its first public appearance and remain on display throughout the race weekend.

The Type S promises to deliver exciting performance above and beyond the already-solid Integra. Where the base model has a 200-horsepower 1.5-liter engine, the Type S is set to feature a high-revving 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four good for over 300 hp. It will be exclusively available with a six-speed manual transmission and will come with a limited-slip differential as standard.

The Drive's own Jerry Perez has already driven the prototype 2024 Integra Type S, and you can read his full impressions in his prototype review. The short version is that it comes across as a more well-rounded and refined counterpart to the edgier Honda Civic Type R. There's a hint of Mercedes C-Class feel to it, which should ably differentiate it from its hardcore sibling.

Honda

Acura is keeping further details of the Type S close to its chest. Expect to learn more about the car closer to the new model's launch in the summer. The automaker is clearly enjoying the buzz around its new sport compact, with the Integra already claiming the 2023 North American Car of the Year award.

The Rolex 24 is set to be a big weekend for Acura, which has also scored pole position with the #60 Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06 GTP entry. The brand will be hoping for a back-to-back win, with the #60 car securing victory at the 2022 event. Acura also has the #10 ARX-06s lining up third on the grid, along with two Acura NSX GT3s running in the GTD Class.

With 300 horsepower on tap, the Type S promises to be a riotously fun time. It's going to have similar power figures to the Honda Civic Type R, but fundamentally, the Integra is aiming at a different end user. Expect the Type S to offer an exciting drive with a premium feel, and a VTEC powertrain that doesn't fail to put a smile on your face.