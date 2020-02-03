Stolen Acura Integra Leads Police on High-Speed Chase Before Rolling Over

A highly modified Acura Integra that was stolen over the weekend led Oregon police on a chase that reportedly lasted several hours, and ended with the car's unfortunate destruction and the implication of a bystander.

According to a Facebook post from the Acura's alleged owner, who posts under the name Ethan Dsquad, he had his modified 1995 Integra stolen from a gas station at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. The owner says he spent roughly $15,000 in modifications to the Integra, including an upgrade to the Integra GS-R's B18C1 engine, which ended up making the car extremely hard to catch for law enforcement. Police chased the car for "several" hours, possibly upwards of 10 hours if a timestamped sighting of the car refueling at 12:06 pm Saturday is anything to go by.