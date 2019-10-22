Acura Integra Type R From RealTime Racing Is Back on Track After Nearly Two Decades

Anyone familiar with Honda or Acura motorsports will know the name RealTime Racing, an operation headed up by accomplished driver Peter Cunningham. The North American outfit led multiple series across the country, nabbing wins and overall titles in SCCA and the SPEED Touring Car Championship in Honda-built equipment. One of RealTime's most treasured race cars was a specially modified Acura Integra Type R that captured 23 race victories and four manufacturers' titles from 1997-2002, and now, that same machine has been restored to utterly perfect condition.

Initially, the RealTime Integra Type R wasn't that much different from the road-going version; only a few modifications like race-spec springs and shocks, a stripped interior, and mandatory safety equipment were installed for SPEED competition. Even the six-speed manual transmission is identical to the production car's, pairing to a B18C5 four-cylinder that revs all the way to 9,000 rpm. In essence, it was as close as you could get to a standard car that customers could buy while also dominating a nationwide championship.

“We knew from the start the Acura Integra Type R was a very special car,” said Cunningham, an SCCA Hall of Famer in his own right. “But now, after all these years, it’s achieved legendary status, and rightly so. I believe it’s still one of the best performing front-wheel-drive cars ever built.”

After watching the car sit for nearly 20 years, Cunningham decided it was time to bring the Acura back. This included stripping the Type R to its bare frame, refreshing nearly every nut and bolt to mimic its appearance when it entered the RealTime shop in 1997.