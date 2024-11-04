Live Out Your Fast & Furious Fantasies With This Replica Integra Build for Sale

You might not remember the 2000 Acura Integra GS-R from the original The Fast and the Furious. It was in only one scene from the movie, in one of the first drag races, and was driven by Ja Rule’s character Edwin. It was sort of a throwaway car, as it had little to no impact on the plot and was never seen again. So you might not think that the recreation of a car that played such a small part would be desirable. This one might change your mind, though.

Currently for sale on Facebook Marketplace is an Integra GS-R recreation that’s so accurate that it’d be almost impossible to distinguish it from the real one without comparing VINs. Everything from the red and yellow livery to the Wings West body kit, to the yellow underglow is movie-accurate. It even comes with a Phat Farm (remember Phat Farm?) jean jacket like the one Ja Rule wore in the movie. Not the exact one, of course, but the same kind.

What’s cool about this car is that it isn’t just a visual recreation—it’s a mechanical one, too. The car used in the movie was rented from an enthusiast named Bill Kohl, who’s publicly discussed both the car and its involvement in the movie since it came out. Since the specs of Kohl’s exact car are public, this car’s owner was able to mod it in similar ways. It isn’t exact but it’s close, and modified in the spirit of the original.

Victor Lim via Facebook

Its B18C1 1.8-liter has DC Sports headers (same as the movie car), a Skunk2 intake manifold (the movie car used AEM), and a Vibrant Performance axle-back exhaust (the movie car’s was DC Sports), among many other things. It even has white Momo GT2 wheels with red lettering and lugs. The biggest visual giveaways that this recreation isn’t the real deal are its yellow Recaro seats (the movie car had red/yellow Momo seats) and the spark plug wires (the movie car’s were yellow and uncovered, while this car’s are blue and covered). But even some of the most die-hard F&F fans won’t know that, as they aren’t seen in the movie. You’d have to look up Kohl’s exact car to know the difference.

The seller is asking $20,000, which seems like a lot for a mere recreation of a throwaway movie car. It also has a salvage title, which isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker but could make it more difficult to register in some states. However, this Integra does have an extensive list of mods and is a very faithful build. The price might be right for a die-hard Fast and Furious fan who wants to relive coming in last place in a drag race against Brian O’Conner and Dom Toretto.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com