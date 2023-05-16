What’s the Best ‘Fast and Furious’ Movie?

Most hobbies or interests don’t get their own movie, let alone movie franchise. The Fast and the Furious film series has been around for decades, making a bazillion dollars and turning people on (or off) to car culture along the way. Although the makers of the film franchise say the end is within sight, it’s probably not coming anytime soon and a new one is coming to theaters at the end of this week.

Which prompted us to wonder aloud: What’s the best F&F film in the catalog? There are now 10 from which to choose (11 if you count Hobbs and Shaw)—more than Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Hunger Games, and Twilight. What I’m saying is: You have options.

Universal Pictures

I’ll be the first to admit that F&F is rooted in reality like Jurassic Park is rooted in science, but F&F tapped into the right mix of action, stunts, and cool cars for many fans. And like it or not, if you’re talking to someone new to the car world or doesn’t know much about cars, F&F is common ground for many people. It comes up in casual car conversation, and eventually, the conversation meanders to "What's the best?" You have an opinion.

For me, the choice is easy. It’s the first. It’s the only one I can remember with any semblance of clarity and it’s the one that came out while I was in college and was on heavy rotation in my DVD player. Not that it was a good idea, but it also served as the basis for a drinking game for my friends and me (the details of which escape me for obvious reasons) and it definitely piqued my interest in cars. (I was the guy who slapped a cold-air intake on my EK9 Civic because that’s the only thing I could afford.) I’ve since fallen out with the series, but I can’t deny its impact on me and the car community I love.