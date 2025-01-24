2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona: What to Watch For

One of the best races on American soil is happening this weekend: the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona. A burgeoning and star-studded IMSA GTP class, an ultra-competitive GTD Pro class, and the always unpredictable challenges of a twice-around-the-clock race make it one of the most exciting endurance races in the world. And while there’s something to watch for every year, 2025 brings a variety of noteworthy storylines to keep an eye on.

Last year’s race brought a variety of big headlines that we’re not getting in 2025, such as the return of the Ford Mustang to endurance racing and former F1 champ Jenson Button piloting an Acura GTP car. And despite my high hopes that Heart of Racing would magically decide to run the Aston Martin Valkyrie race car at this year’s race, the wild-looking prototype will debut at Sebring in March. That minor disappointment aside, here’s what to look for this year.

Getty James Gilbert

BoP Changes

It pains me to start this list with something as boring as Balance of Performance updates, but hey—it’s important. For the 2025 season, IMSA decided to follow the World Endurance Championship in how it implements BoP rules across the various classes, and that will definitely influence how teams prepare for the 24-hour race.

In a nutshell, the updated rules introduce a two-stage BoP system that focuses on both top speed and acceleration. As a result, GTP cars with naturally aspirated engines like the Cadillacs received a 27-horsepower bump to be more on par with the hybrid Acuras and turbocharged Porsches. This power difference will effectively help all GTP cars share the same rate of acceleration and virtually the same top speed. At a course like Daytona where a lot of the lap is done at wide-open throttle, it’ll bring the field together and make drafting vital for passing.

Acura Defends Its Turf

The Acura Integra Type S is a phenomenal performance sedan. I’ve had the chance to experience it, from its prototype stage to its final production form, and it’s a well-rounded gem. So how do you make it better? You cover it in a shiny gold wrap and make it the Rolex 24 Pace Car. Just look at it.

Besides the Integra, Acura is the usual contender for the outright win having bested the competition back-to-back in 2021, 2022, and 2023. This is also an important year for the brand’s racing arm, HRC, as it allows its Japanese protege Kakunoshin Ohta to get behind the wheel of the No. 93 car. Ohta is a rising star in the Super GT series—and while his maiden IMSA stint is purely exploratory at this moment, hopefully, it will open the door to having another Japanese driver in the North American racing circuit.

BMW’s Time to Shine

BMW and its M Hybrid V8 GTP prototype didn’t get off to a great start in 2023, though it went on to win its first race at Watkins Glen due to a Porsche disqualification. Last year fared better for the Rahal-operated squad with a big victory at home in Indianapolis’ six-hour race.

But what a way to kick off the 2025 season with Dries Vanthoor securing the pole at the series’ crowning event with a 1:33.89 lap time, besting the No. 93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06 by around 0.3 seconds. It’ll be a long race some Saturday afternoon, but starting at the front and avoiding any early-race mayhem will certainly give BMW better chances of securing the win.

Star-Studded Driver Lineup

The Rolex 24 always brings a fair share of IndyCar stars like Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, and Helio Castroneves, to name a few. While not all of them will race this year, there will be several other big names on the starting grid come Saturday. Former F1 racer Kevin Magnussen will make his first Rolex start, joined by Romain Grosjean and Felipe Massa. Dixon will be racing an Acura this year instead of a Cadillac, as will three-time IndyCar champ Alex Palou. Felix Rosenqvist, Tom Blomqvist, Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin, and Kyle Kirkwood will also be in this year’s race.

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Unexpected

The best thing about the Rolex 24 at Daytona is, of course, the unexpected. With a staggering 61 cars starting this year’s event, it’s going to be crowded regardless of where you are on the 3.56-mile road course. Traffic always plays a big role, especially for the faster GTP cars.

Weather is also a major factor, and while there’s no rain forecasted so far, lower temps will make things interesting once the sun sets. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 50s and low 60s during the day, but they’ll drop into the 40s overnight.

Reliability, full-course yellows, and other factors will certainly keep team strategists on their toes, but that’s the beauty of endurance racing. Remember, it’s not always the fastest car that wins, but the best-prepared (and sometimes luckiest) that gets the personalized Rolex Daytona come Sunday.

I’ll be on the ground starting Friday and throughout the entire race, so if you’re around, make sure to say, “Hola!”

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com