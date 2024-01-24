Here’s Why Acura’s IMSA GTP Race Car Sounds Just Like Chewbacca

Like most of you reading this blog, I'm a big fan of race car sounds. Naturally aspirated, turbocharged, hybrid, modified or purpose-built, the Symphony of Horsepower comes in many shapes and volumes. That being said, I don't think I've ever heard a race car and immediately thought; "Yup, that's Chewbacca from Star Wars." Until now.

Acura's IMSA GTP hybrid prototype, the ARX-06, is powered by a 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V6 gasoline engine paired with an IMSA-specified Bosch electric motor and Williams Advanced Engineering battery pack. All of this amounts to roughly 700 horsepower and a series of funky noises that sound unmistakably like that hairy creature from the popular sci-fi movie.

As the big boss of Honda Racing Corporation US—up until recently known as Honda Performance Development (HPD)—Salters knows a thing or two about engines. Previously, he was the head of Formula 1 engine development for Mercedes from 2003-2006 and also ran the Ferrari F1 engine and KERS program from 2006-2015. In a nutshell, he gets it.

I won't transcribe everything Salters says in the video mostly because it's a lot, but also because he and Pruett do a phenomenal job of breaking down something super complex into easy-to-understand words. Salters teaches an ICE+Hybrid 101 class and even uses his daughter's horse-jumping experience to describe what the ARX-06 and its driver go through when they enter a corner, drive through it, and ultimately exit it.

I suggest you watch all six minutes of the video—which includes many Chewy sounds—but in a nutshell, it comes down to the physical reactions caused by the interaction between the combustion engine, the electric motor generator, and the traction control system.

Happy watching.