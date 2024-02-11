We Could See Frankie Muniz In the NASCAR Xfinity Daytona Race

Last year, former child TV and movie star Frankie Muniz raced in the ARCA Menards series, a NASCAR-feeder racing series, with the Rette Jones Racing team. Now, Muniz has the potential to make his NASCAR Xfinity debut at Daytona on February 17. Muniz's spot on the grid at Daytona isn't locked in just yet, as he still has to qualify but next weekend will be his first shot at a NASCAR Xfinity entry.

"I'm excited to announce that I will be attempting to make my NASCAR Xfinity debut next weekend at Daytona International Speedway in the Joey Gase Motorsports No. 35 Ford Performance Ford Mustang," said Muniz on Instagram. "I can not be more excited, more thrilled for the opportunity to continue my journey. I hope you guys come along for the ride. I can also announce that I will be doing a part-time schedule in the Xfinity series, as well as many other racing series throughout the year, just to continue honing my craft."

Muniz started all 20 ARCA Menards races last year and came in fourth place in the championship standings. He finished eleven of those races in the top 10, one of which was in fifth.

"Joey Gase Motorsports is proud to welcome Frankie to the team," said Gase, who will be running the No. 53 car, in Muniz's press release. "Undoubtedly, he brings a lot of attention to our team and the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but throughout the last couple of weeks, I've never seen a driver more determined or focused than Frankie."

The 38-year-old Muniz joins a long line of actors-turned-racers, with legends like Paul Newman and Steve McQueen, and currently Patrick Dempsey and Michael Fassbender.

"I am very fortunate to have the unwavering support of Ford and Ford Performance through my NASCAR journey, and I am very humbled yet excited to be teamed up with Joey Gase Motorsports to attempt my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut next weekend at Daytona International Speedway," said Muniz.