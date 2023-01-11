Frankie Muniz Is Racing a Ford Mustang in a NASCAR Feeder Series This Year

Former “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Agent Cody Banks” star and a one-time "Fast & Furious" Jetta-haver Frankie Muniz will drive full-time in the ARCA Menards Series this year, racing the No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang, the team announced Wednesday. The stock car series is a feeder series for NASCAR and features 20 races across the country beginning Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway.

Muniz is no stranger to racing and raced in the Champ Car Atlantic Series in 2007 after several Toyota Pro-Am appearances, several Formula BMW USA races and other stock car events. Muniz runs his own eponymous racing team in addition to driving for Rette Jones and said his eventual goal is to race in one of the NASCAR series.

“Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver,” Muniz said in a statement. “I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself.”

Muniz’ best finish in any series was in 2009 when he finished 9th in the points standings for Team Stargate Worlds in the 2009 Champ Car Atlantic Series alongside teammate Simona de Silvestro. Ford introduced its next-gen NASCAR Cup car last year and said it would welcome Muniz as a driver.

“Ford is pleased to welcome Frankie Muniz to our performance family. Frankie is not only a successful actor, but also a skilled and enthusiastic racer,” Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook said in a statement. “He is dedicated to continuing growing as a professional stock car racer, and we believe he will make a valuable contribution to the ARCA program at Rette Jones Racing.”