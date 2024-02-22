Extra-Crispy Porsche Cayman For Sale With Massive Fire Damage Runs Fine, Apparently

Most people like their Porsches like they like their steaks: Kinda rare, definitely not burned. But if you're the type with cheaper taste—maybe you like yours overcooked and doused in ketchup—there's a Cayman for sale that'll be right up your alley. According to the seller, there's basically nothing wrong with it aside from the obvious fact that it's been roasted like a marshmallow.

Currently listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Millbury, Massachusetts, is a 2007 Porsche Cayman 987.1 that looks like it's literally been through hell. Whatever Orpheus-like journey it endured isn't specified by the seller, who speculates the car was stored some place that caught fire. That much was kinda obvious from the blackened paint, cracked and melted headlights and taillights, and glass that popped like corn from the heat.

Burned 2007 Porsche Cayman. Facebook Marketplace

A peek inside, however, shows the interior to be in almost perfect shape, minus some charring on the passenger-side window sill and broken glass scattered throughout. It doesn't look nearly as bad as you expect from the exterior, and supposedly, the mechanicals are in the same shape.

"My opinion is that it looks far worse than it is," says the seller, who says the car has a clean title somehow. "Once the melted plastic and damaged paint are removed from the car it’s going to look a lot different. The engine area looks fine. As the carpets and covers are intact. This car is really a must see in person, and not for the faint of heart."

Burned 2007 Porsche Cayman. Facebook Marketplace

For a car to run just fine after a garage burns down around it isn't unheard of; a house fire in 2021 torched a Mazdaspeed Miata that still drove perfectly after its ordeal. That means this Porsche is still a primo driving experience (if not a primo-smelling experience), with its included manual transmission. The seller isn't clear on whether it has the 2.7-liter flat-six or the more powerful 3.4, but you can't get picky with a (supposedly) mechanically sound Porsche Cayman for $7,500.

At that price, it's just begging to be turned into someone's project car, or heck, a race car. Sell off its interior, and you might be able to limbo this thing under the $500 limit of the 24 Hours of Lemons. No guarantees you'll avoid tryhard penalty laps, though—I already asked Judge Aaron.