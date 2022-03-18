The Next Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Will Be 'Exclusively' Electric

When the Porsche Taycan debuted in 2019, it offered intense performance that proved an electric car could be truly worthy of the Porsche badge. But with a commitment to going carbon-neutral and mostly electric by 2030, we always knew Porsche wouldn't stop there. Now we know what's next: an electric next-generation Porsche 718 sports car, like the rumors implied.

But this time around, whatever replaces the current Cayman and Boxster won't have a gasoline engine at all. At the group’s annual press conference, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume confirmed the move and left little room for ambiguity.

"The Taycan is 100 percent a Porsche and inspires all kinds of people – existing and new customers, experts and the trade media. We are stepping up our electric offensive with another model," Blume said. "By the middle of the decade, we want to offer our mid-engine 718 sports car exclusively in an all-electric form."

Blume had promising news for fans of Porsche's EVs, confirming that Taycan sales overtook those of the 911 in 2021 (although that model also posted record sales, so it's not like people have lost interest in it.) He said that the company's goal is to have 80 percent of its new cars be fully electric by 2030, and to have half be electric or hybrid by 2025. Evidently, that necessitates a move into fully electric sports cars, like the 718.