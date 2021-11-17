Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport: A $230K, 500-HP Turnkey Race Car

Where there's a new Porsche GT road car, a new customer racer based on said road car usually isn't far behind; the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS is no different. This is the new GT4 RS Clubsport and, as its name suggests, it takes the just-revealed GT4 RS and modifies it into a bona fide turnkey racing car.

Just like the roadgoing GT4 RS, the motor is taken from the 911 GT3—specifically, it's the same 500-horsepower, naturally-aspirated, 4.0-liter flat-six found in the 911 GT3 Cup car. Revving to 9,000 rpm, this new mill marks a 75 hp bump over the GT4 Clubsport engine while torque sees an increase from 313 pound-feet to the GT4 RS's 343 pound-feet. Also onboard is a seven-speed PDK transmission that, like the one in the street machine, has had all of its gears shortened.