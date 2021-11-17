Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport: A $230K, 500-HP Turnkey Race Car

Able to compete in SRO racing without any additional mods, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is equipped with a welded-in roll cage, an adjustable Recaro racing seat, a 2023 FIA-approved six-point harness, a fire extinguisher, and a built-in air jack system.
Suspension has been improved over this car's predecessor with completely overhauled damper tech, improved valves for the two-way racing adjustable shocks, and adjustable double-blade anti-roll bars. The GT4 RS Clubsport also benefits from a bigger front lip, front dive planes, and 911 GT3 R-inspired fender vents while the swan-neck rear wing that's also on the road car features a 20-millimeter Gurney flap. This time around, flax-based fiber is used for the front lid, fenders, and front aero elements in addition to the doors and rear wings.