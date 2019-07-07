New Audi R8 LMS GT2 Is a 630-HP, Naturally Aspirated Racing Machine

Audi has pulled the cover off its latest customer race car, the R8 LMS GT2. This monstrous-looking R8 is Audi Sport's entry into the SRO's new GT2 amateur racing class, which will commence in Europe and North America next year.

The R8 LMS GT2 is based on its road-going counterpart, featuring the same Audi Space Frame platform used on the regular R8 and many of Audi's other production cars. Its power plant is still the same Lamborghini Huracan-derived, naturally-aspirated, 5.2-liter V-10, but the GT2's motor now makes 630 horsepower and is paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission.

Thanks to the SRO GT2 regulations' focus on better power-to-weight ratios, the R8 LMS GT2 makes excellent use of carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP), which are present on almost all body components on the car, from its chassis to its new aerodynamic pieces; this gives it a dry weight of 2,976 pounds.