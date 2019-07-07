New Audi R8 LMS GT2 Is a 630-HP, Naturally Aspirated Racing Machine
It's Audi's biggest, baddest, and most powerful customer race car to date.
Audi has pulled the cover off its latest customer race car, the R8 LMS GT2. This monstrous-looking R8 is Audi Sport's entry into the SRO's new GT2 amateur racing class, which will commence in Europe and North America next year.
The R8 LMS GT2 is based on its road-going counterpart, featuring the same Audi Space Frame platform used on the regular R8 and many of Audi's other production cars. Its power plant is still the same Lamborghini Huracan-derived, naturally-aspirated, 5.2-liter V-10, but the GT2's motor now makes 630 horsepower and is paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission.
Thanks to the SRO GT2 regulations' focus on better power-to-weight ratios, the R8 LMS GT2 makes excellent use of carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP), which are present on almost all body components on the car, from its chassis to its new aerodynamic pieces; this gives it a dry weight of 2,976 pounds.
Audi Sport's latest and greatest debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this week. The ceremony featured Oliver Hoffman, CEO of Audi Sport; Chris Renske, Head of Audi Sport customer racing; nine-time Le Mans-winner Tom Kristensen; and the Duke of Richmond, Goodwood estate owner and Festival of Speed show runner.
“This sports car with its emotive high-performance V10 engine marks the top end of our customer racing program. The legendary event at Goodwood is the ideal venue for unveiling such a fascinating sports car,” Hoffman explained. "The Audi R8 LMS GT2 is the ideal sports car for classic fielding in races, as well as being suitable for track days and events at race resorts, which enjoy increasing popularity among this group of customers worldwide."
The R8 LMS GT2 can be ordered now by any gentleman racer looking to track the most extreme R8 yet, and costs €338,000 (approximately $380,000). Motorsport fans can watch it compete in the SRO GT2 class' inaugural 2020 season. That's a bit far out, so in the meantime here's a video of Tom Kristensen hustling it up the Goodwood Hillclimb, which is worth it to watch for the sound alone.
