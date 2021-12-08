Melted Mazdaspeed Miata Still Runs, Drives, Does Burnouts After House Fire

Upon seeing this burnt-up Mazdaspeed Miata, any enthusiast could be forgiven for saying the prognosis looked dire. With almost no part of the car spared, one would surely consider it consigned to the scrapheap. However, where some saw ruin, Jacob Snell saw opportunity, and got the badly-charred vehicle driving once again.

The car was trapped in a garage during a house fire, suffering badly as a result. The aluminum bonnet melted through in places, while the headlights similarly began to turn to goo. The paint was charred by the flames, with the soft top burnt down to its frame and the windscreen exploded from the sheer heat. The engine bay saw excessive temperatures as well, with the washer bottle scrunched up like a Shrinky-Dink in an oven.

Neither was the interior spared, getting filled with detritus from the fire and with the dashboard plastics succumbing to the heat. It recalls memories of what we saw on a Ford truck that was struck by lightning.