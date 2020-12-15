Bentley, Lamborghini and Ducati Will Stay In the Volkswagen Group

The Volkswagen Group Supervisory Board approved its Together 2025+ strategy that will reorient the brand's priorities and resources upon electrification and crucially, keep a few of its luxury brands within the fold, Volkswagen announced today. After months of speculation that they might be up for sale or spin-off, the announcement confirmed that Lamborghini, Bentley and Ducati will remain in the Volkswagen Group.

Bentley will move under Audi's control starting on March 1, 2021, as part of the plan. Per the announcement, this is so that Bentley and Audi can coordinate more closely on the brands' electrification plans. However, it's worth noting that Lamborghini and Ducati are already under Audi AG's control, so this move also consolidates most of the Volkswagen Group's non-Porsche luxury marques into one division.