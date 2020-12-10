The 1,825-Horsepower Bugatti Bolide Track Car Is Real, and It’s Spectacular

The Bugatti Bolide is hands down one of the most incredible cars to come out all year, as it was a no-compromises track car designed around an 1,825-horsepower quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine. What's not to love? The only thing I can think of is the fact that Bugatti hasn't proved their performance projections yet.

Bugatti just released more detail shots of the Bolide, showcasing all the ultra-thin, ultra-light 2,734-pound beast in all its beautiful, detailed glory. Bugatti even came up with new manufacturing processes and materials to make it, which gives us hope that maybe they'll actually sell some to track-averse billionaires who'll probably lock it away and make us sad. Welp!