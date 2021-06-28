Bugatti Chiron vs. F1 Car Is a Closer Drag Race Than You'd Expect

Carwow showcased both cars' full abilities to go and stop in a 100-mph braking test, a rolling full-mile drag, and the traditional standing quarter, in which the F1 car proved the surprising victor. Despite its rear-wheel drive, its weight advantage of more than a ton allowed former Red Bull F1 driver and current hypercar aficionado David Coulthard to drive it to a three-nothing victory against the Bugatti, completing the quarter in 9.2 seconds to the Chiron's 9.6.

Unsurprisingly, the lighter, slick tire-shod race car triumphed in the braking test too, halting well ahead of the hypercar despite locking up its cold tires. It wasn't a three-nothing rout for Red Bull, though, as the Bugatti clawed back some dignity in the rolling mile. There, the F1 car's short gearing and high drag held it back, and allowed the slicker, 261 mph-capable Chiron to reel it in.

As comparison tests go, it's not exactly the most enlightening, as almost no-one watching these races has any point of reference to help them understand how quick these cars are. But there are some things in this world of such obviously inherent value that it doesn't take an expert to appreciate them, and if the smile of host Mat Watson is anything to go by, this is one of them.

