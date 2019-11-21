Watch the Red Bull F1 Team Perform the World's First Zero-Gravity Pit Stop

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing has established records for the fastest pit stop in Formula 1 history not once, twice, but thrice this season, again breaking its own record at this past weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix. Having the best pit crew in racing history, however, seems to not be enough for Red Bull who recently decided to perform a pit stop in zero gravity.

That doesn't mean a pit crew, a film crew, and a race car had to leave our planet, of course. Red Bull struck a deal with Russian space agency Roscosmos to take its crew and a 2005 RB1 F1 car up in a modified Ilyushin Il-76 MDK "cosmonaut training plane." This Ilyushin then flew in a series of parabolic arcs (up and back down again, over and over), during the downslope of which the plane's occupants get a brief 22 seconds of weightlessness. It's as bizarre an experience as it sounds, and that's why we Americans call NASA's equivalent to this plane the "Vomit Comet."