Formula 1 Wants to Be Carbon-Neutral by 2030

The Formula 1 World Championship announced Tuesday that it will be rolling out a plan to become carbon-neutral by the year 2030. The net-zero carbon footprint initiative, as the racing series calls it, will cover the F1 race cars, the teams that build them, the tracks that host them, and the logistics and operations teams that are responsible for transporting them across the globe.

Reaching net-zero carbon (another way of saying carbon neutral) will heavily rely on improving its logistics and racing events, as they easily have a bigger impact on the environment than the racing cars themselves. While a race car may drive around a track 100 laps over the course of a three-day weekend, the team's massive containers and its hundreds of employees must arrive at the venue with the help of enormous airplanes, forklifts, semi-trucks, buses, and other vehicles that are far from environmentally friendly. This, in addition to all the team's VIP guests plus a track's staff, cargo delivery vehicles, and even fans and media coverage represents massive hurdles.

"In launching F1’s first-ever sustainability strategy, we recognize the critical role that all organizations must play in tackling this global issue," said F1 Chairman and CEO Chase Carey.