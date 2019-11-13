Formula 1 Wants to Be Carbon-Neutral by 2030
Its plan to do so, however, isn't exactly detailed.
The Formula 1 World Championship announced Tuesday that it will be rolling out a plan to become carbon-neutral by the year 2030. The net-zero carbon footprint initiative, as the racing series calls it, will cover the F1 race cars, the teams that build them, the tracks that host them, and the logistics and operations teams that are responsible for transporting them across the globe.
Reaching net-zero carbon (another way of saying carbon neutral) will heavily rely on improving its logistics and racing events, as they easily have a bigger impact on the environment than the racing cars themselves. While a race car may drive around a track 100 laps over the course of a three-day weekend, the team's massive containers and its hundreds of employees must arrive at the venue with the help of enormous airplanes, forklifts, semi-trucks, buses, and other vehicles that are far from environmentally friendly. This, in addition to all the team's VIP guests plus a track's staff, cargo delivery vehicles, and even fans and media coverage represents massive hurdles.
"In launching F1’s first-ever sustainability strategy, we recognize the critical role that all organizations must play in tackling this global issue," said F1 Chairman and CEO Chase Carey.
The cars' impact will still be evaluated, but considering the modern hybrid F1 engine is already more efficient than those from the past, there are bigger areas of improvement in sectors like fuel, oils, and engine lubricants, as well as the various natural or synthetic materials used to produce rubber for tires and other components.
According to F1's release, it will make sure all events and fan interactions are greener, requiring sustainable materials to be used at all events and it will also eliminate single-use plastics at all grand prix events. Waste recycling, reusing, or composting can also be expected.
The series claims that projects to reduce the sport's carbon footprint are beginning immediately and are following a detailed plan revealed on the series' corporate website. The said plan hadn't been listed on the site as of the time of writing.
