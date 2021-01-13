Korean Ssangyong Pickup Makes It to Texas, Immediately Gets LS3 Swap

Naming all the Korean car companies is something your average American will struggle to do. Some people will nail Hyundai and Kia, and a handful will remember Daewoo or Genesis, but almost nobody in this country has heard of Ssangyong. Considering Ssangyongs aren't sold in the U.S. market, where Mazda sold twice as many cars as Ssangyong did worldwide in 2020, that's no surprise. But somehow, a SsangYong Actyon Sports pickup truck made it into Texas, where y'all did what y'all do and stuffed an LS3 V8 into it.

Listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, this Ssangyong Actyon Sports is evidently a first-generation, pre-facelift model, dating it somewhere between 2006 and 2012. This will raise the eyebrows of anyone who knows about the U.S.'s much-loathed 25-year import ban, which would ordinarily make this truck inaccessible any sooner than 2031. It's here, though, and its owner Milton was glad to tell us what he knew about its history.