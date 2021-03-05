Buying This Grey Market 2001 Lada 110 in Texas Is Like Playing Russian Roulette With Cars

Testing the limits of the United States' 25-year car import ban is awfully risky. If the feds find out you've got something that's not on their whitelist, they'll confiscate and crush it at your expense. It might be worth the risk to own one of the country's first legal Nissan Skyline GT-Rs, but for anything less? The numbers don't usually add up—unless you're fiending for a Russian-built Lada, like someone evidently was when they imported one to Texas.

Listed for sale by Dallas-area dealer DFW Cars & Trucks is an extremely sus 2001 Lada 110 (or VAZ-2110) sedan. It's the upscale 1.5 GLI trim, with a fuel-injected, 16-valve four-banger, which sends 93 horsepower and 95 pound-feet of torque into a five-speed manual, possibly of Opel origin. With an odometer reading the equivalent of under 10,000 miles and an apparently lingering new-car smell, it's probably the mintiest Lada 110 on the planet.