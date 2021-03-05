Buying This Grey Market 2001 Lada 110 in Texas Is Like Playing Russian Roulette With Cars

All together, it's an exceptionally quaint car, and one with almost as much counterculture cred as a stolen NYPD cap. But unique though it may be, it's a buy worth hesitating on for multiple reasons, the first being its asking price: $10,950. That'll buy you either a respectable VW Golf GTI, or a hell of a lot of Toyota Avalon. For another, its dash is cracked, so if the dealer is right when they say it's the only one in the country, it also means there are no parts cars—though early production '95-'96 110s are legal to import. Most importantly of all, though, its existence on Texan soil would seem to fly afoul of our 25-year import ban. Anxieties about its risk of being crushed aren't exactly assuaged by the dealer, which says it has a "bill of sale only, we think we can get TX title for it, maybe..."
Those few still interested in buying this unusual, indisputable shitbox should only commit to a purchase if the dealer can produce a good title. If they can't cough up and you still want something weird and foreign, you could do far worse than buying that LS-swapped Ssangyong Actyon Sports pickup truck. Of course, you could skirt the title problem entirely by snagging this Lada for off-street use—the 24 Hours of Lemons Facebook group where we found it was egging someone on to do just that.