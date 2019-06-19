Prince William and Kate Middleton Apologize After Royal Motorcade Runs Over Elderly Woman
Irene Mayor, 83, is in serious condition after being hit by a police motorcycle.
An 83-year-old woman was sent to a hospital in serious condition Monday afternoon when she was struck by a police motorcycle that was part of Prince William and Kate Middleton's motorcade, reports Page Six.
The royal couple was reportedly heading from London to Windsor to attend the Knights of the Garter ceremony—which, based on a couple of cursory Google searches, is a bit like those mid-term awards ceremonies you had in grade school but for European royals—when a police officer who was part of the escort hit Irene Mayor.
According to witnesses, the officer was riding on the wrong side of the road, sirens flashing, when the unsuspecting Mayor stepped out in front of him. "His bike hit her and she spun 'round, off her feet and fell badly on the floor," said one witness. "The officer was devastated. But he was going on the wrong side of the road. It could have been so much worse."
Mayor reportedly suffered a broken pelvis, among other injuries. Police say she is currently in serious but stable condition. Mayor's daughter, Fiona said, "She's got lots of injuries. They are just keeping her stable at the moment."
Upon hearing about the incident after arriving at their destination, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly sent Mayor flowers and a handwritten note. William and Kate also plan on visiting her at the hospital to apologize.
This isn't the first motoring mishap to plague the Royal Family this year. Prince Philip, Prince William's 98-year-old paternal grandfather, rolled his Land Rover Freelander back in January, injuring two people in an oncoming Kia. Philip has since surrendered his license.
