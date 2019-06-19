Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee Season 11 Will Feature Eddie Murphy in a Porsche Carrera GT

Despite an ongoing legal dispute over who really came up with Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Jerry Seinfeld is going ahead with a new batch of episodes of his mobile talk show. Hitting Netflix on July 19, Season 11 will see the stand-up legend hang out, drive around, and sip java with a total of 11 of his comedian buds.

Notable guests include Eddie Murphy in what appears to be a Porsche Carrera GT (peep that wooden shift knob), Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais in a Rolls-Royce Dawn, Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, and Matthew Broderick. It's unclear what car Seinfeld chose to pick Ferris freakin' Bueller up with but we'll be damned if it wasn't some sort of '60s drop-top Ferrari.