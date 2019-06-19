Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee Season 11 Will Feature Eddie Murphy in a Porsche Carrera GT
Other guests will include Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, and Matthew Broderick.
Despite an ongoing legal dispute over who really came up with Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Jerry Seinfeld is going ahead with a new batch of episodes of his mobile talk show. Hitting Netflix on July 19, Season 11 will see the stand-up legend hang out, drive around, and sip java with a total of 11 of his comedian buds.
Notable guests include Eddie Murphy in what appears to be a Porsche Carrera GT (peep that wooden shift knob), Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais in a Rolls-Royce Dawn, Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, and Matthew Broderick. It's unclear what car Seinfeld chose to pick Ferris freakin' Bueller up with but we'll be damned if it wasn't some sort of '60s drop-top Ferrari.
Rounding out the list are Sebastian Maniscalco, Mario Joyner, SNL cast member Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett, and Barry Marder.
Last February, producer and director Christian Charles sued Seinfeld for allegedly taking his idea for Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and making it without giving him proper credit. Charles, who as it happens, directed the show's first Barry Marder episode from Season 1, sought a "Created By" credit as well as a portion of the $750,000 Seinfeld allegedly pockets per episode.
Seinfeld's lawyer Orin Snyder has previously called the lawsuit "delusional," pointing out how Charles only made the claims "after the show became a commercial success."
In any case, all 11 new episodes of the caffeine-and-gasoline-fueled talk show will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 19.
