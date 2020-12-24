Here Are the Coolest Cars You Can Finally Import to America in 2021

The result, naturally, was a station wagon that did zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, and a sedan that did the same in 5.6. Not bad today, but pretty damn quick in the '90s. Ironically, it's the Avant wagon that was produced in greater numbers, making up 855 of the 952-car production run. That just means that it may be easier to match an S6 Avant Plus against a Stagea 260RS if both make it to America—someone film that face-off, please.
Toyota Technocraft MR2 Spider (SW20)
MR2 Spyder is a name that, to most Americans, evokes the Porsche Boxster-like third-generation MR2, known abroad as the MR-S. But this car wasn't the first MR2 to go by the Spider name. Back in 1996, Toyota's specialty production division Technocraft commissioned a small run of custom-built convertibles based on the second-generation "SW20" MR2, deleting its wing, cutting away its roof, and replacing it with a folding top.
With that slightly frumpy-looking ragtop stowed away, the Spider-exclusive engine lid gave the MR2 a look far more exotic than Toyotas typically manage, and if you want to get granular, it's technically more unattainable than most supercars of the era. According to archived info from Technocraft's site, just 88 to 91 units were built, of which just 20 had manual transmissions and only two of them came with turbo engines, which you can even see on a dyno run here.
Still, nothing a swap for an Avalon's 3.5-liter V6 or a Caldina's 2.0-liter turbo can't fix.
Fiat Strada
Remember where we mentioned a car so successful it stuck around through 2020? That'd be this teensy-weensy pickup, the Fiat Strada. Known by a variety of names, including the Ram 700 in Mexico, this utility vehicle comes in at about the size of a current Hyundai Accent and offers a payload rating of just over 1,500 pounds.