Watch London's Old Double-Decker Buses Get Tested for Rollover on a Wet Skidpad

London's double-decker buses are famous for trundling around England's largest city, endlessly ferrying passengers on two levels from one point to another. Looking at a double-decker bus, however, it's easy to worry about them tipping over due to their high center of gravity. If they tipped, passengers on the top level would not be in for a good time, of course, so some sort of safety testing had to be devised.

The designers of every generation of London double-decker bus have gone to extreme lengths to lower the center of gravity as much as possible. And reassured by their skills, they allow—or used to allow—many London bus drivers to do a proper handling test on a skidpad to see how their vehicles performed. Videos of these tests are absolutely nerve-wracking, but luckily, none of the buses ever end up tipping over.