Articulated Bus Dives Headfirst Off NYC Overpass in Nightmare Crash

Articulated buses are like a normal bus but longer, with a flexible joint in the middle to help them navigate tight city streets. To be clear, they're supposed to bend left and right, not up and down, though that's how it worked Thursday night in New York City. Photos of the incident look like something out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but don't be fooled—they're definitely real.

A model Bx35 accordion bus was trying to turn left off University Avenue onto a ramp leading to the George Washington Bridge when the driver, 55, somehow lost control of the vehicle. Instead of turning, the bus carried on straight and went through a guard rail onto the Cross Bronx Expressway below. Only the first half of the bus made it, however. The second half remained on the overpass above.