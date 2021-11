We've already seen a prototype thrash the last-gen 911 GT3's Nürburgring time but here it is in full: the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. It's the most hardcore 718 model so far and one that'll also lap the 'Ring a whole 23.6 seconds quicker than the non-RS 718 Cayman GT4. What a difference two little letters can make.

It accomplishes all of that thanks to a naturally-aspirated, 4.0-liter flat-six borrowed from the current 911 GT3 and GT3 Cup car sitting in the middle. Redlining at 9,000 rpm, it produces 493 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque in this application, which is 79 horses and 14 pound-feet more than the regular GT4. Like other modern RS Porsches, the GT4 RS is PDK-only but Porsche says its seven gears have been made shorter than those in the GT4. "Maddeningly tall gears" were a common complaint (one of the few) with that car and its drop-top Boxster Spyder twin.