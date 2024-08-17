Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Is Auctioning Off This $70M Mercedes

Contrary to what Indiana Jones says, no, it does not belong in a museum. And, so, some of the most historically significant cars in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) Museum’s collection are headed to auction. Partnering with RM Sotheby’s, the Speedway has listed 11 cars to be sold through various auction events starting this fall. Notable icons among the vehicles listed are a 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196 Streamliner ‘Monza’ and a 1964 Ferrari 250 LM.

Bill Pack / V12 Enterprises

The Benz has the distinction of being driven by both Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss, two of the most legendary names in motorsport history. Fangio piloted the vehicle in 1954 when it was still an open-wheel body structure during a non-points race in Buenos Aires. Moss would be behind the wheel the following year but not before the W196 was transformed into the streamlined design it’s known for today. During the 1955 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Moss drove the fastest lap, which earned him a point in that year’s World Drivers’ Championship. Mercedes-Benz donated the vehicle to the IMS in 1965. Its current value is estimated between $50 million and $70 million.

The 250 LM is an important vehicle in Ferrari’s motorsports history. Piloted by Masten Gregory and Jochen Rindt, the race car was the overall winner in the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans. Until last year, no Ferrari had topped the podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans since that car. As it happens, Ferrari earned another Le Mans win this year.

The 250 LM was raced eight times in its career, and all but one were 24-hour endurance races. The Ferrari was a three-time entrant at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and participated four times in the 24 Hours of Daytona. The vehicle has been displayed at the Pebble Beach and Amelia Island Concours, and acquired by the IMS in 1972.

Bill Pack / V12 Enterprises

Proceeds from the sales will go toward the museum’s endowment, ensuring its long-term financial sustainability. Together with its donors and membership support, the auction sales will help the museum renovate its facilities and exhibits to include more immersive and interactive displays and storytelling experiences. Although financial matters were a reason for the special auction, the broader purpose was to align its collection more directly with the Indy 500 and the Speedway itself.

“While the IMS Museum has thousands of unique and historic racing artifacts, some of them—while impressive pieces of automotive and racing history—do not align with the Museum’s mission,” reads the museum press release. “After much consideration, the Museum decided to deaccess and sell the last of the vehicles in its collection not directly connected to the Indianapolis 500 or Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

Other vehicles being listed include a 1966 Ford GT40 Mk II which made a same-year debut at Sebring, a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette SS Project XP64 that might be the only magnesium-bodied Corvette ever built, and a purpose-built hill climber 1908 Mercedes Brookland-Semmering Rennwagen.

