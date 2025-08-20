US Slaps 50% Tariff on Steel, Aluminum Used in EVs and Exhaust Systems: TDS

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

TDS is a short, quick-hit news rundown gathering all the automotive news bubbling from around the globe in one place.

🚘 What I’m driving: A 2025 Chevrolet Suburban High Country sits in my driveway and it’s absolutely huge.

🔨 The U.S. Commerce Department said effective immediately a 50% tariff will be applied to steel and aluminum for 407 product categories, including EV and exhaust system components, on top of the country rate for non-steel and no-aluminum content despite Tesla and a group of foreign automakers urging the department to not add the parts noting there’s no U.S. capacity to handle the demand.

🚙 A U.S. District Judge said Tesla will have to face a certified class action lawsuit in California from drivers claiming Elon Musk misled them for eight years about the self-driving capabilities of Tesla’s EVs.

🔋 Ford and SK On are seeking buyers for the partnership’s excess battery supply from a joint-venture Kentucky factory due to shifting demand for electric vehicles in the U.S. market.

💻 A $400 aftermarket device has emerged that adds wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the Rivian R1T and R1S’s touchscreen.

🛠️ Ford has now issued 104 recalls in 2025 alone.

💰 The refreshed 2026 Acura Integra was priced and the small premium hatchback still costs less than $35,000.

🔌 Subaru plans to test solid-state batteries, which many people view to be the future, later this month in the automaker’s robots that make engines and transmissions in Japan.

