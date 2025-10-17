Ferrari Will Continue Developing V6, V8, and V12 Engines: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

🚘 What I’m driving: Still in the 2026 Subaru Solterra and am experiencing some CarPlay glitches, which is ironic because my parents and cousin have all complained about CarPlay issues in their vehicles (which aren’t Subarus) in the last few weeks.

⛽️ During its Capital Markets Day, Ferrari’s Chief Research and Development Officer, Ernesto Lasalandra recommitted the automaker to gas-powered cars, saying, “We continue to develop our V6, V8, and V12 engines,” while noting the automaker will keep pushing for higher power output and still be compliant with emissions regulations.

👨‍💼 Porsche said it’s talking with Michael Leiters to take over as CEO; Leiters is the former CEO of McLaren, former CTO of Ferrari, and was previously at Porsche for 13 years, including a stint as the project manager for the Cayenne.

🏭 Production is back online at Jaguar Land Rover plants following the devastating cyber attack.

🔋 The BMW i3 Neue Klasse sedan is set to debut next year with about 400 miles of range and the automaker’s next-generation design.

🚗 The refreshed Nissan Altima debuted for global markets, which it’s known as the Teana outside the U.S., and it looks sharp; though the updated sedan is probably not returning to the U.S. despite the global update.

💻 The auto industry is panicking about another possible chip shortage thanks to an issue with Chinese-owned chip maker Nexperia.

🚨 Ford recalled nearly 625,000 vehicles due to seatbelt and rearview camera issues.

