Lamborghini Wants To Crank Up the ‘Crazy’ on Stuff Like Off-Road Supercars: TDS

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

TDS is your one-stop shop for all the auto industry headlines you need to know.

Let's get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: This week, I have a banana yellow 2025 Toyota Prius Nightshade loaner car to review. It’s been getting a lot of thumbs-ups from people in traffic!

💸 Lamborghini’s chief sales and marketing guy, Federico Foschini, told Autocar that the Italian automaker is looking to make more wild and wacky production cars like the off-road Sterrato, saying, “we don’t only want to upgrade, we want to surprise.”

🔩 Online auto parts retailer RockAuto, a super-popular parts source for DIYers, plans to stop selling parts to customers in Arizona this November due to the state’s wacky tax and cybersecurity policies, per The Autopian.

🏢 Mercedes-Benz is adding a Meetings for Teams app, native integration of Microsoft Intune, and Microsoft 365 Copilot to the CLA and GLC models so you can work on your commute (yay?), per Automotive News.

🏍️ Honda’s released an absolutely goregous and modestly priced retro-liveried CB350 motorcycle special edition that, unfortunately, it’s only selling in India for now, per Gear Patrol.

🚓 People are once again debating who’s responsible for autonomous cars’ behavior after cops in California tried to ticket a driverless Waymo for an illegal U-turn, per The New York Times.

💰 Elon Musk is officially worth half a trillion dollars now, per Forbes.

📉 Meanwhile, everyone else is strapped for cash—new car downpayments have hit a four-year low, per Fox Business.

