Lexus Made the LS a Van and SUV Because Sedans Are ‘Fighting a Losing Battle’

The West woke up Wednesday to news of a Lexus LS comeback that was announced at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. However, it’s no longer the flagship sedan we all know and love. Instead, Lexus assigned that name to a weird six-wheeled van concept and a crossover it calls a “coupe.” That just doesn’t feel right, but then again, it’s not entirely surprising given that four-door cars have largely fallen out of favor in the United States. Still, you might be surprised to hear someone from the manufacturer say so plainly that sedans are “fighting a losing battle.”

When asked about the decision to reassign the LS moniker, Toyota’s CALTY Advanced Design President Ian Cartabiano told The Drive, “[It’s] time to go for something new. It’s definitely time to try something else. And you never know, in the future, sedans could definitely come back, especially with the younger generation, right? And so, we’re not closed to that, but just right now, we’re in a space where we want to innovate and push.”

Cartabiano elaborated that Lexus sees the LS as more of a range of vehicles, which looks much different than simply selling one car under that name.

“It’s an LS family of flagships,” he continued. “It’s not necessarily one answer. Because some people are going to want something more driving-focused. And the LS Coupe Concept exceeds the LS [sedan] interior volume in every single way. And the exterior’s wrapped in that more beautiful shell. So there are two different flavors there; we’re not limiting our customers to one direction.”

For what it’s worth, Lexus says that LS stands for “Luxury Space.”

It’s not like this switch can be made overnight. I mean, the Lexus LS bore the reputation of a high-end sedan for 36 years before the manufacturer announced its farewell in September. It’s ingrained in the mind of luxury buyers and car nerds alike who can appreciate a car that’s famously reliable and solidly built. And who could forget the Bose suspension prototype that literally leaped over obstacles?

While Cartabiano insinuated that the six-wheeled LS van could reach production, I doubt it’ll ever be sold in the United States. We prefer big, comfy SUVs to executive vans. But that crossover they’re referring to as the LS Coupe? Most definitely. I guess we’ll just have to see if Lexus pulls the trigger and decides to remake the LS identity stateside. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time an automaker has done something like that.

