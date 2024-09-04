Volvo Is Building a Flagship Electric Sedan to Join the EX90 SUV

During today’s reveal of the new Volvo XC90, the Swedes teased another new car—one that will sit atop the entire brand’s model range. It’s a flagship electric sedan, and it’s called the ES90.

Information is scarce but Volvo teased the model in a video presentation, only showing off its silhouette and name. However, some leaked details courtesy of Autocar may paint a more complete picture. The Volvo ES90 is said to be about 16 feet long, which is almost the length of a Mercedes S-Class, and it will be built on the same electric architecture that underpins the EX90 SUV. Like most EVs, the ES90 should offer two powertrains: single-motor (rear-wheel drive) and dual-motor (all-wheel drive). And it should have the same 111-kWh battery pack as the EX90.

Volvo

In the EX90 SUV, that dual-motor powertrain makes 402 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. There’s also a Performance model that makes 510 horsepower and 671 lb-ft. While nothing is confirmed, it’s safe to expect similar powertrain offerings for the ES90.

Judging by the teaser photos, the Volvo ES90 has a Polestar-y shape to its roofline, with a chunky C-pillar and short rear deck. I’m also seeing a little bit of Volkswagen Phaeton, too. Taking into account the space between the back of the rear door and the C-pillar, there seems to be tons of rear headspace, as well as room to recline pretty far, as you can in most big executive luxury cars. So expect rear seat luxury to match rivals like the S-Class, BMW 7 Series, and Lexus LS.

The ES90 could also be built in China, at a plant owned by Volvo’s parent company Geely, per Autocar. However, it should be a global-market sedan, sold in Europe and North America as well. There’s no word on when to expect the ES90, but if Volvo’s already teasing a production-spec design, we could see the final product sometime next year.

